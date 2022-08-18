SVG Teachers Union plans ‘radical action’ for new school year

President of St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union Oswald Robinson has confirmed that the “radical response” he spoke about several weeks comprise a set of activities condemning the government’s vaccine mandate, which has seen over 200 teachers losing their jobs, and the state’s refusal to “reinstate” teachers and other public servants.

The confirmation came in a recent interview.

Robinson was asked about a “planned major event” scheduled for the opening of the new school year and whether the pickets in Kingstown last week Thursday and today are a “build-up” to the major event. “Well, that’s the ultimate goal. You can’t open the schools without quality teachers,” he replied.

The SVGTU president also said: “A proactive government will do the honourable thing; to repeal the law and reinstate teachers with all their benefits.”

Robinson said that two weeks after he spoke of the “radical response,” Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves began appealing to teachers to “reapply” for their jobs. “He noted, however, that the union has been calling for teachers to be “reinstated” with all benefits.

“So, we’re getting somewhere. We’re getting some movement. And I can assure you, the rest of the region is following us,” Robinson said.

Robinson has appealed to sister unions, parents, church leaders, persons on the blocks, minibus drivers, taxi drivers and all other persons to join the picket in a show of solidarity.

Prime Minister Gonsalves told reporters in the cabinet room on Tuesday that 55 teachers have already reapplied for their jobs. He has given the assurance that whatever benefits they have from their previous term of employment will be added to their new period of employment.