SVG Teachers Union to hold picket and march in Kingstown

In an Emergency General Meeting held via Zoom on Friday, 5th August 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union unanimously decided to undertake several activities to stand in solidarity with our dismissed teachers across the country.

This is to intensify action at this crucial time when the government is thinking about rehiring some teachers who were fired for not taking the vaccine.

The SVGTU is adamant that the Government must repeal the law, reinstate teachers with all of their benefits intact and reimburse for all damages as well. The SVGTU will engage in the following actions:

Thursday, 11th August 2022 – A picket in Kingstown in front of the Vegetable Market commencing at 9:30 a.m. White t-shirts will be worn bearing slogans to support our cause.

Thursday, 18th August 2022 – A peaceful March around Kingstown commencing at 9:30 a.m. White t-shirts will be worn bearing slogans to support our cause.

Additionally, the SVGTU will also host a Day of Prayer, the date of which will be announced.

The SVGTU strongly appeals to the moral conscience of all parents and the general public to empathize with our teachers. This will be in the best interest of our children and the entire education system of SVG. We urge everyone to join us on the picket lines. Stand in solidarity with our dismissed colleagues. Tomorrow it could be you.