SVG team for Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers announced

It is expected that the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers will take place from 16th – 23rd October 2022 in Jamaica and will determine the path to the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa in 2023.
This is the squad that will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the qualifiers. This team consists of the following members:
Kimesha Antoine
Joseann Antoine
Kaywanna Charles
Shanice Daniel
Shellisa Davis
Nerissa Delpesche
Mary-Ann Frederick
Niya Miller – Debutant
Shania Pompey
Jo Maria Quashie
Dilonie Sam
Ruthann Williams
The management team consist of the following:
Natasha Baptiste – Head of Delegation
Joan Foster-Baynes – Manager
Godfrey Harry – Head Coach
Vasha Adams – Assistant Coach Javed Marksman – Physio
The team will leave SVG on 12th October 2022 and return on 26th October 2022.