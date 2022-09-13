SVG team for Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers announced

It is expected that the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers will take place from 16th – 23rd October 2022 in Jamaica and will determine the path to the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa in 2023.

This is the squad that will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the qualifiers. This team consists of the following members:

Kimesha Antoine

Joseann Antoine

Kaywanna Charles

Shanice Daniel

Shellisa Davis

Nerissa Delpesche

Mary-Ann Frederick

Niya Miller – Debutant

Shania Pompey

Jo Maria Quashie

Dilonie Sam

Ruthann Williams

The management team consist of the following:

Natasha Baptiste – Head of Delegation

Joan Foster-Baynes – Manager

Godfrey Harry – Head Coach

Vasha Adams – Assistant Coach Javed Marksman – Physio

The team will leave SVG on 12th October 2022 and return on 26th October 2022.