SVG perceived to be third least corrupt country in the Caribbean

Saint Vincent fell three places in the 2021 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index to rank 36 out of 180 counties in the world.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ranked 39th in the 2020 corruption index.

This rank means SVG is perceived as the 3rd least corrupt country in the Caribbean region. SVG’s score of 59 out of 100 remained unchanged from the 2020 index.

Based on the data, Barbados was rated as the least corrupt country in the region with a score of 65 out of 100 and a ranking of 29th out of 180 countries.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is the most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.

Here’s how other Caribbean countries appear in the ranking:

Barbados

Rank: 29th

Score: 65

The Bahamas

Rank: 30th

Score: 64

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Rank: 36th

Score: 59

Dominica

Rank: 45th

Score: 55

St Lucia

Rank: 42nd

Score: 56

Grenada

Rank: 52nd

Score: 53

Cuba

Rank: 64th

Score: 46

Jamaica

Rank: 70th

Score: 44

Guyana

Rank: 87th

Score: 39

Trinidad and Tobago

Rank: 82nd

Score: 41

Dominican Republic

Rank: 128th

Score: 30

Haiti

Rank: 164th

Score: 20

How are country scores calculated?

Each country’s score is a combination of at least 3 data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. CPI scores do not reflect the views of Transparency International or our staff.