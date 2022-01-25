SVG perceived to be third least corrupt country in the Caribbean

Saint Vincent fell three places in the 2021 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index to rank 36 out of 180 counties in the world.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ranked 39th in the 2020 corruption index.
This rank means SVG is perceived as the 3rd least corrupt country in the Caribbean region. SVG’s score of 59 out of 100 remained unchanged from the 2020 index.
Based on the data, Barbados was rated as the least corrupt country in the region with a score of 65 out of 100 and a ranking of 29th out of 180 countries.
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is the most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.
Here’s how other Caribbean countries appear in the ranking:
Barbados
Rank: 29th
Score: 65
The Bahamas
Rank: 30th
Score: 64
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Rank: 36th
Score: 59
Dominica
Rank: 45th
Score: 55
St Lucia
Rank: 42nd
Score: 56
Grenada
Rank: 52nd
Score: 53
Cuba
Rank: 64th
Score: 46
Jamaica
Rank: 70th
Score: 44
Guyana
Rank: 87th
Score: 39
Trinidad and Tobago
Rank: 82nd
Score: 41
Dominican Republic
Rank: 128th
Score: 30
Haiti
Rank: 164th
Score: 20
How are country scores calculated?
Each country’s score is a combination of at least 3 data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.
CPI scores do not reflect the views of Transparency International or our staff.
Because each of the 13 data sources uses a different scale, we first convert them into a standardised value on a scale of 0-100. Then we calculate the simple, unweighted average score for each country.
The CPI is the leading measurement for public sector corruption worldwide. Because it combines many different manifestations of corruption into one globally comparable indicator, it provides a more comprehensive picture of the situation in a particular country than each source taken separately.
The process for calculating the CPI is regularly reviewed to make sure it is as robust and coherent as possible. This was done most recently by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre in 2017.
What is the difference between a country/territory’s rank and its score?
A country’s score is the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0-100, where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean.
A country’s rank is its position relative to the other countries in the index. Ranks can change merely if the number of countries included in the index changes.
The rank is therefore not as important as the score in terms of indicating the level of corruption in that country.