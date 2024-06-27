These initiatives will focus on various aspects of sustainability, including urban sustainability, groundwater management, biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and land degradation.

The projects are being supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with a particular emphasis on promoting climate finance mobilization strategies and enhancing ecosystem-based solutions in the region.

Along with St Vincent, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago will participate in the SOILCARE initiative’s second phase, focusing on sustainable land management to support more productive and climate-resilient agri-food systems. The project aims to restore agricultural land, improve land management practices, and benefit local farmers in the region. These efforts align with the GEF’s mission to promote environmental sustainability and resilience in diverse ecosystems across Latin America and the Caribbean.

In South America and Central America countries are set to receive FAO support for ecosystem-based solutions and green infrastructure networks, and a source-to-sea management approach to enhance biodiversity, water security, and the blue economy of major watersheds.