SVG to benefit from the newly launched Build Back Equal Project

The newly launched Build Back Equal Project will benefit four Caribbean countries, including St Vincent and the Grenadines.

UN Women and UNFPA launched today the Build Back Equal Project (BBE), which contributes to women’s economic resilience.

The program aims to improve women’s economic opportunities, develop gender and shock-responsive social protection, and provide access to sexual and reproductive health services.

Alison Drayton, Director and Representative of the United Nations Population Fund Sub Regional Office of the Caribbean, said sexual and reproductive health problems are among the top causes of death and instability in the developing world, including the Caribbean.

The high adolescent birth rate in the Caribbean perpetuates an intergenerational cycle of poverty, according to Drayton, and increases maternal mortality rates.

Drayton said Building Back Equal begins with women and youth so that families and communities can be transformed by providing safe environments for children as well as the elderly, allowing women to grow and develop as adults knowing their families are safe.

Other countries that will benefit from the programme include St Lucia, Dominica and Grenada.