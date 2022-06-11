SVG to celebrate public service week from June 20-24

As part of this year’s Celebration of Public Service Week, the Public Service Reform Unit will host a Public Service Public speaking competition on Monday 20th June 2022 at the Methodist Church Hall Kingstown.

Eight participants will take part in the competition, under the theme “Charting Our Road to Recovery; Affirming the Sustainable Development.”

The competition has three sections, which include the Main Topic and an impromptu segment.

The participants will speak on the topic “The general public is fully aware of the mandate of all government ministries and departments, and the work being implemented to advance the sustainable development goals as we recover from recent disasters, diseases and pandemic”.

The Lion’s Club and Toastmasters SVG is collaborating with the unit.

Director of the Public Service Reform Unit, Emma Jackson said Public Service Week should be embraced by all public servants because they play a critical role in national development.

Public Service Week runs from June 20th-24th, 2022. June 23rd is Public Service Day.