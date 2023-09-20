The Archery Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) announced that six archers and one coach are preparing to compete in the forthcoming 5th Annual Caribbean Development Championships (CDC), which will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from September 29th to October 1st, 2023.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in the international archery competition for the first time in history.

The present team of archers will compete in four (4) different categories and will depart the island on September 27, 2023, returning on October 2, 2023.

The members of the National Archery Team are as follows:

Senior Women.

Richol Richards

Marese Burgin

Mariel Burgin

Senior Men

Ian Gibson

Jared Nichols, Men’s Under-21

Divya Jiandani, Women Under-18

Head Coach Sanjay Jiandani