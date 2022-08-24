SVG to drop Quarantine requirement for Unvaccinated travellers

Unvaccinated travellers to St Vincent and the Grenadines will no longer need to quarantine. Sources tell St Vincent Times that from August 30th 2022, five-day quarantine for Unvaccinated travellers to the island will no longer be required.
The information below was obtained by St Vincent Times.
Commencing August 30, 2022: Unvaccinated travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines MUST ARRIVE WITH a negative SARS-CoV-2COVID-19 test result as per the following:
A negative result of a COVID-19 RT-PCR done no more than seventy-two (72) hours or three (3) days before arrival. Or, a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test done 24 hours before arrival May be retested for COV1D-19 on arrival in SVG.
Travellers will NOT be required to quarantine in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE-approved facility once the arrival COVID-19 test is negative.
If the arrival COVID- 19 test is positive, the traveller will isolate in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost.
A reservation for a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel is therefore no longer required for travel to SVG as of 30 August, 2022.