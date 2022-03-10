SVG to establish diplomatic relations with the Republic of COTE D’IVOIRE

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in pursuing its foreign policy mandate, recently signed a joint communiqué with the Republic of Rwanda and Republic of Burundi on 9th November and 24th November 2021, respectively to establish diplomatic relations.

On 28th January, 2022, this country signed another joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire. H.E. Ms Inga Rhonda King, Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations and H.E. Mr Léon Kacou Adom, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire to the United Nations signed on behalf of the governments for both countries.

The joint communiqué to establish relations between both countries is guided by the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the respect and promotion of international peace and security, equality among States, due respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, independence and international treaties, and non-interference in internal affairs of States.