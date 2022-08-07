SVG to establish exchange program with Mackay College of Medicine

St Vincent and the Grenadines is moving to establish an exchange program between the Taiwan-based Mackay Junior College of Medicine, Nursing and Management and St Vincent and the Grenadines School of Nursing.

On Sunday, Gonsalves and his delegation visited the college, which graduates over 2000 students each year.

Gonsalves is in Taiwan for five days, where he will sign several cooperation agreements with the Southeast Asian nation’s government.

