SVG: Over 2 inches of rainfall expected this weekend

2 ½ inches of rainfall is possible during a 48 hours period, beginning from today (Friday) across SVG as a trough system moves across the islands. Model guidance is indicating an east south-easterly pull behind of the trough, resulting in an influx of equatorial moisture across the islands around Saturday.

Scattered showers will last into Sunday, but by then most of the unstable conditions should be to the west of the island chain. In addition, there is a low to moderate chance of thunderstorm activity, and gusty winds are expected near showers.

Winds will blow from the east northeast (NE) to east (E) at approximately 10km/h-25km/h, becoming easterly to east south easterly by late Friday night into Saturday (E-ESE) and increasing in strength to roughly 20km/h-40km/h. East northeasterly (ENE) winds with a decrease in wind speeds (15km/h-30km/h) are expected by Sunday.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion during the next few days.