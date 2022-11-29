St Vincent to export trial shipment of new varieties of dasheen to Miami

This week, Norman Pemberton of New Grounds, an exporter of dasheen from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will ship a trial shipment of new dasheen varieties to Miami.

The trial shipment’s goal is to introduce several non-traditional dasheen varieties to the US market.

The shipment is addressed to Nick Barnel, a well-known dasheen importer from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Earlier this year, Ruel Edwards’ BEMS agencies exported two containers of dasheen from the La Croix Food Terminal Market.

Donawa Jackson, a senior technical officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, is collaborating with the export platform to ensure that the new varieties are distributed globally.

The new varieties are easily distinguished because some are pink or red in color and can reach heights of 7 to 8 feet. They are also less likely to spoil during transportation.