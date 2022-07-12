SVG to hold Hairouna-Formosa creative arts festival in October

HAIROUNA-FORMOSA CREATIVE ARTS FESTIVAL

The official signing ceremony for the “Spotlight Taiwan” HAIROUNA-FORMOSA CREATIVE ARTS FESTIVAL took place earlier today, July 12, 2022.

The festival will be coordinated by the Department of Culture and will feature Film, Fashion and Craft and will run from Thursday, October 13th and Music and Dance – from Friday, October (14th) 2022.

Despite the signing taking place on July 12, His Excellency Peter Sha-Li-Lan, the ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, explained that the project has been in the works for a while.

His Excellency took the opportunity to thank the Ministry of Culture for their hard work and support.

Minister of Culture, Hon. Carlos James said both nations have many similarities and this new venture which is an “exchange of the Arts” is symbolic of the kind of relationship which exists.

The signing ceremony took place at the Taiwan Embassy’s Conference Room.

The name “Formosa” is the original name of Taiwan which means “beautiful island”, While “Hairounal’ is one of the indigenous names for St Vincent meaning “Land of the Blessed”.