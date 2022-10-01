SVG to hold National Day of Prayer on October 3rd

A National Day of Prayer will be observed on Monday, October 3 in St Vincent and the Grenadines under the theme: ‘Always Pray and Never Give Up’.

A number of activities are scheduled for the day to unite the nation in prayer.

Among them are: workplace devotions, school devotions, interactive/on-air prayers on the radio, and online prayer sessions via Zoom from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer Committee.