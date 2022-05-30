SVG to host OECS Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability

The ninth meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability will take place between May 31st and June 2nd, 2022, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an interview with API, Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development Hon. Carlos James said it is important to have conversations about environmental sustainability and protecting the environment, especially with the impact of climate change.

The Sustainable Development Minister said, “I can speak to the importance of expanding cruise tourism and dealing with the issue of waste, including dealing with waste onshore and offshore. We discuss climate change and our vulnerability.

Minister James said environmental sustainability relates to how we react to our climate, our soil and reef, what we do with our waste disposal, our water management, desertification, biodiversity and it encompasses a broad spectrum of subgroupings.

There will be three (3) days of meetings, the first of which will be an opening ceremony and a meeting of technical officers, the second will be the Ministers of Environmental Sustainability’s official meeting, and the third will be a trip along the leeward coast and a trip to the La Soufriere Volcano observatory in Belmont, St. Lucia.