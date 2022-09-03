SVG to receive moderate showers, thunderstorms from Storm Earl

There is a high chance of showers across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the next 3 days. Tropical storm Earl is located near the Leeward Islands and is forecast to continue moving west-northwest (WNW). Due to this movement, a general southerly wind flow will move across SVG and the other Southern Windward Islands. Moisture embedded within this wind flow will result in scattered moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms along later parts of Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Saturday: Fair and warm conditions are forecast mainly during the morning, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of scattered moderate showers.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a high chance of scattered moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of scattered moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will be south to south easterly (S-SE) at 10km/h-25 km/h over the next 3 days. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 0.5m-1.0m on the western coasts and peaking 1.5m on the eastern coasts. Presently, there is no marine advisory in effect. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period