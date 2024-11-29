SVG Tops UWI Global Campus with Most Honour Roll Awardees

UWI Global Campus Honour Roll Recognition Ceremony

On November 16th, the Guild of Students, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chapter, hosted its third annual Honour Roll Recognition Ceremony. This prestigious event celebrated the outstanding achievements of 370 students who secured a place on the Honour Roll for the UWI Global Campus during Semesters 1 and 2 of the 2023/2024 academic year.

This number represents the highest number of Honour Roll awardees from any country in the Global Campus network. It continues the streak of success from the two previous academic years, where St. Vincent and the Grenadines also led with the most Honour Roll awardees.

Adding to this legacy, last academic year, St. Vincent and the Grenadines proudly produced the Valedictorian for the UWI Global Campus, Ms. Breya John. These consistent achievements underscore why St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to excel and maintain its reputation as one of the leading sites within the UWI Global Campus community.

The Guild Executive, led by Chairperson Mr. Glenroy Thomas, expresses heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the ceremony a memorable occasion. As we celebrate these accomplishments, students are encouraged to look forward to more engaging activities, including a Sip and Paint event scheduled for December 14th.

For students who have not yet collected their Honour Roll certificates, the Guild Executive can be reached via Instagram at UWI Global Campus Guild SVG, by email at [email protected], or by contacting 1784-496-3794. Let us continue to celebrate our success and uphold the standard of excellence that makes our site a shining example across the UWI Global Campus community!