St Vincent Tourism Minister makes global call for sustainable tourism policy for Island States

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Honourable Carlos James, has made a global call for the establishment of a sustainable tourism policy.

Minister James called on global tourism leaders, including the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), to establish a sustainable tourism policy for Island States as island nations race against time in this decade of action to tackle climate challenges.

Minister James shared his insights on the development of a sustainable tourism policy during a panel discussion on ‘The Blueprint for Resilience in Island Tourism’ at the World Travel Market held in London on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.

According to James, while small island states are currently grappling with the global challenges brought on by climate change, a policy on how island states’ tourism is developed must be tailored to reflect the mitigating and adaption measures necessary to reduce emissions and improve net neutrality gains.

These measures, he noted, are critical while promoting building codes for hotels that allow for green and smart-friendly spaces.

Noting that beaches are rapidly disappearing for some small island states, regeneration of beaches and coastal protection ought to be a part of this sustainable tourism policy, Minister James said.

According to James, while his country welcomes travelers from all niche markets, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines does not intend to over-commercialize its tourism offering.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a multi-island destination, that boasts a volcano and the famous Tobago Cays marine park, is certainly aiming to reduce its carbon footprint.

“We are developing our tourism product in a sustainable way as we expand our room stock and welcome visitors to our islands,” Minister James said.

“Our island generates some 30 percent of its electricity from hydro …our international airport is partly powered by solar and we encourage our private sector buildout in tourism to adopt similar climate-friendly and sustainable practices,” he said.

With the Caribbean considered the most tourism-dependent region in the world, Minister James is encouraging tourism investment to curb economic leakage by supporting local production and services.

The panel was chaired by Writer, Steve Keenan and included Antigua’s Minister of Tourism, Henry Fernandez, Professor and author of The Age of Islands, Alastair Bonnett, and Tourism Consultant, Hjortur Smarason.