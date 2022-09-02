SVG Tourism sector positioned to support long-term growth – IMF

A recent IMF mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines during August 18-31, 2022 concluded that the country’s tourism sector is well positioned to support long-term growth.

The report stated that the combination of attractive nature, the new airport, and the rich agricultural base, create conditions for more value-added and job opportunities.

“The ongoing expansion of room capacity is a move in the right direction and needs to be accompanied by strengthened air connectivity, including at the intra-regional level, and further enhancement of road infrastructure”, the report noted.

IMF team said developing the linkages between tourism and agriculture/fisheries would create synergies for further economic development.

In the area of Climate Change, the Fund stated that building resilience to natural disasters and climate change remains a priority.

“Important progress has been made, including legislating the Contingencies Fund’s governance and operational framework and expanding the capacity of the National Emergency Management Organization”, the IMF report stated.