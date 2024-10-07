Trinidadian Farmers Arrested with Possession of Controlled Drugs and Drug Trafficking

On October 4, 2024, police arrested and jointly charged Isaiah Phillips, a 23-year-old farmer, Jayron Abraham, a 21-year-old farmer, Damian Baptiste, a 29-year-old farmer, and Shaqkeim Bolah, a 21-year-old farmer, all residents of Trinidad and Tobago, with the offences of Possession of Controlled Drugs and Drug Trafficking.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused men were found in possession of 108,960 grammes of cannabis, a controlled drug, with the intent to supply it to another. Additionally, they were charged with possession of 108,960 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The four farmers, along with Tevin Matthews, a 30-year-old farmer of SVG, were also charged with conspiracy to commit drug trafficking. Investigations revealed that between February 1, 2024, and October 4, 2024, the five men agreed to work together to carry out actions that, if completed, would result in drug trafficking.

The offences were committed on October 3, 2024, in Petit Bordel.

All five men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 7, 2024, to answer to the charges. They pleaded guilty with an explanation, but the magistrate entered a plea of not guilty following their explanations.

Tevin Matthews was granted bail, the other four men were remanded in custody. They were required to surrender their travel documents. The matters have been adjourned to October 9, 2024.