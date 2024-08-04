SVG U-15 Girls Team Set to Shine at Concacaf Championship in Aruba

SVGFF Under-15 Girls Team to Compete in 2024 Concacaf Girls’ Under-15 Championship in Aruba Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) is proud to announce that our Under-15 Girls’ National Team will be representing the country at the 2024 Concacaf Girls’ Under-15 Championship in Aruba. The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 3rd to 11th, 2024.

This prestigious event will see young female footballers from across the Concacaf region showcase their skills and compete at an international level. The SVGFF Under-15 Girls; team has been diligently preparing for this opportunity, demonstrating great dedication, talent, and team spirit under the guidance of their coaching staff.

Mr. Carlton Dennie, serving as the team’ fitness coach, has been instrumental in preparing the athletes physically and mentally for the challenges ahead. The technical team, led by the Head Coach and supported by other staff members, has worked tirelessly to ensure that the players are well-prepared and confident as they take on their international counterparts.

The SVGFF extends its gratitude to the coaching staff, the players, and their families for their commitment and support. This participation marks a significant achievement for the team and the development of women’s football in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

We encourage all Vincentians to rally behind our young athletes and support them as they represent our nation on this significant stage. The SVGFF wishes the Under-15 Girls’ National Team the best of luck in their matches and looks forward to their continued growth and success.