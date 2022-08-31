SVG U-17 team wins 2 of 3 matches at Pride of the Caribbean Tournament

The National U-17 Boys competed in the Pride of the Caribbean U-17 Tournament which was held in Antigua & Barbuda from Monday 22nd August 2022 – Sunday 28th August 2022.

The Team played a total of three matches in the preliminary stage, coming out second with two wins and a loss.

The first match was played on the 23rd of August with a 3 – 2 victory against Antigua and Bermuda.

Juermar Luke scored two goals and Isiah Charles scored one.

The second match on the 24th of August against St. Lucia ended with a 5 -1 defeat. Isiah Charles was the lone goal scorer for SVG.

The team came back with a 3-1 victory against Grenada on Friday 26th. Donte Enville scored the first goal followed by Isiah Charles netting the other two goals.

The team then advanced to the finals where they played against first place in the group, St. Lucia with the score ending 1 -1 regulation time. This saw St. Lucia emerging as the champions after penalty kicks 5 – 3

MVP and Top Goal Scorer was awarded to Isiah Charles and Imani Miller received the Best Midfielder of the tournament award.

The SVG Football Federation would like to thank the entire U17 management team for their hard work and dedication with the players.

The SVGFF is very proud of our boys’ performance and continues to strive towards the holistic development of our players.