SVG under Flash-Flood Watch, heavy showers and gusty winds possible

A strong tropical wave is affecting our islands and pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of light rain, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Rainfall totals in excess of an inch (>25 mm) have already been recorded at various stations across the mainland and models suggest that additional accumulations of 50-75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible within the next 24 hours.

Due to the already saturated nature of soils across the islands, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now upgraded to a Flash-Flood watch and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Thursday 22nd September 2022. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

Meanwhile, wind speeds ranging between 35 to 50 km/h (22 to 31 mph) with higher gusts near showers are forecast to accompany the aforementioned tropical wave. Therefore the following advisories will remain in effect for St. Vincent & the Grenadines until further notice.

High Wind advisory:

Residents are strongly urged to be vigilant against falling tree limbs, loose outdoor objects and disconnected over-head wires.

Marine advisory:

Only vessels capable of withstanding these swell magnitudes should venture out. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Corrected date – Wednesday 21 September