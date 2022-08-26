SVG under Flash Flood Watch until Saturday 6 PM – Met Office

Instability trailing a tropical wave will continue to affect our islands and pockets of moderate to heavy showers are anticipated with isolated thunderstorms.

In addition, occasional gusty winds may accompany shower activity. Models suggest that rainfall accumulations of 50 – 75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible by Saturday evening.

Due to the already saturated nature of soils, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been upgraded to a Flash Flood watch and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Saturday 27th August 2022.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.