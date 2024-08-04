SVG Under Flash Flood Watch with Heavy Showers Expected Tonight

A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Cloudiness continues to increase across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and unstable conditions could maintain pockets of moderate-heavy showers, with thunderstorm activity across our islands this evening/tonight and during Monday.

Rainfall accumulations of 50 – 75 mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible within the next 48 hours

Additionally, occasional gusty winds/strong breeze near 40km/h may accompany shower activity during Sunday night and Monday morning.

Therefore, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been upgraded to a Flash Flood watch and will remain in effect until 6:00pm Monday 5th August 2024. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.