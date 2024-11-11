SVG Under New Flood Watch Amidst Unstable Weather

Flash-Flood Watch in effect for ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Weak unstable conditions continue to support occasionally cloudy skies, with periods of light rain, moderate showers and thunderstorm activity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Additional rainfall accumulations of about 50mm (2 inches) are possible within the next 6 – 12hours, before a decrease in cloudiness/moisture (tonight) Monday night.

The Flash-Flood Warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines was discontinued at 6am.

A Flash-Flood Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6pm today, Monday 11th November 2024.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared…

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor conditions and provide the necessary updates.