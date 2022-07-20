SVG unequivocally supports the Sandinista Revolution

After receiving the order of Cesar Augusto Sandino in Nicaragua on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines unequivocally support the Sandinista revolution.

A grateful Gonsalves praised Ortega for allowing the Garifuna people of St Vincent to be fully integrated into Nicaragua’s development.

The Sandinista revolution of 1979, led by the FSLN, overthrew the U.S.-backed dictatorship of the Somoza family. The revolution brought health, education and land reform to one of the region’s poorest countries. The revolution triumphed and still governs the country today, despite years of external and internal attacks that have all tried and failed to overturn the Sandinista legacy.