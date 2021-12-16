SVG: Unvaxxed teachers fired under gov’t No Jab, No Job policy

Several unvaccinated teachers in St Vincent and the Grenadines have been fired under the governments “No Jab-No Job” policy.

The SVGTU President Oswald Robinson told St Vincent Times on Thursday night (16 December) that twelve educators had notified the Union that they had received letters of dismissal on Wednesday, 15 December.

The government vaccine mandate made it mandatory for teachers considered as frontline workers to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The deadline for vaccination was 19 November. Unvaccinated teachers who showed up for work after the enforcement date was considered absent.

A copy of the letter sent to teachers from the Chief Personnel Officer, Arlene Regisford-Sam, informing several teachers of their dismal said.

“Failure to comply with Rule 5 of the Public Health (Public Bodies Special Measures) Rules 2021; you had been deemed absent from duty without leave since 22 November 2021”.

“On behalf of the Public Service Commission, I have to inform you that you are deemed to have resigned your office with effect from 7 December 2021 and have ceased to be an officer, in accordance with Regulation 31 of the Public Service Commission Regulation, Chapter 10 of the Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Union President Oswald Robinson said the body would be taking legal action on behalf of those affected; such legal documents are expected to be filed by Friday.