SVG UPDATE: 100 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

One hundred (100) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and forty samples collected on Wednesday January 5th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 29.4%. Eighty-seven (87) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 5th, 2022.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Sixteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two (2) of whom are fully vaccinated and fourteen (14) patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

One hundred and six (106) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Seven hundred and thirty-six (736) cases are currently active and eighty-four (84) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand three hundred and forty-seven (6347) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and five hundred and twenty-seven (5527) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.