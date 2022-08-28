SVG updates COVID entry protocols for travellers

FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELERS TO ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES:

Where ‘Fully Vaccinated Travellers ‘are those persons who:

1. Have completed a vaccination regimen with one of the following COVID-19 vaccines recognized by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment of St Vincent and the Grenadines:

i. AstraZeneca — Oxford AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), COVISHIELD, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by SK Bioscience; ii. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; iii. Modema COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax); iv. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson); v. Gamalaya (Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, Gam-Covid-Vac); vi. Cuban COVID-19 vaccine — Abdala, Soberana vii. Sinovac, Sinopharm.viii. Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

2. At least two (2) weeks have passed since the last dose of a two (2) dose vaccine or the single dose of a one (1) dose vaccine; a. Present with a vaccine certificate in English which will be validated at the point of entry by one of the following: i. Proof of issuance from a national Public Health Organization ii. Proof of documented vaccination issued by a hospital or medical centre.

TESTING & QUARANTINE:

PHASE #25 – Commencing August 25, 2022: The arriving traveller will: 1. Not complete the Pre-Arrival Form at health.gov.vc

2. Fully vaccinated travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines DO NOT NEED TO ARRIVE WITH A SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) TEST: a. MAY be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG as determined by the Port Health Officer. b. WILL NOT mandatory quarantine in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel/Property at their cost on arrival in SVG unless so determined by the Port Health Officer.

3. Minors as travellers: a. Persons under the age of 18 years are considered minors. b. Shall follow the protocol applied to their parent or guardian. c. When travelling alone will quarantine with a guardian in a private residence for the period as determined by their country of origin and their vaccination status.

UNVACCINATED TRAVELERS TO ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES:

TESTING& QUARANTINE:

PHASE #25-Commencing August 25, 2022: 1. Unvaccinated travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines MUST ARRIVE WITH a negative SARS-CoV-2COVID-19 test result as per the following:

a. A negative result of a COVID-19 RT-PCR done no more than seventy-two (72) hours or three (3) days before arrival. OR

b. A negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test done 24 hours before arrival May be retested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG.

c. Will NOT be required to quarantine in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved facility once the arrival COVID-19 test is negative. If the arrival COVID-19 test is positive, the traveller will isolate in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost. A reservation for a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel is therefore no longer required for travel to SVG.

REQUIREMENTS OF DISCHARGE FROM ISOLATION:

1. Objective measures: a. Negative COVID-19 Test 2. Subjective measures: a. Absence of signs and symptoms of COVID- 1 9.

MINORS AS TRAVELlERS:

Please note that this protocol is prepared by the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/COVID-19 Task Force and may be revised at any time at the discretion of the Health Services Subcommittee.