SVG: Victims urged to report cybercrimes to police

Victims of cybercrime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are being urged to contact law enforcement.

Cybercrime is a crime committed with the use of a computer or a computer network. The computer could have been used in the crime or it could be the target.

Renee Simmons, Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Prosecutions, gave the advice earlier this week on NBC radio’s On the Beat Program.

“If you have a picture, keep it; if you have a text message, don’t delete it.” It is critical that we obtain the numbers so that we can contact the service providers and obtain information from them. If it’s online, you keep the message chain; you don’t delete it and then go to the cops and say, “This is what’s been going on.”

According to Simmons, it is critical for victims to keep any information that can be used as evidence.

“But it’s a call, and they can’t see nothing, you can’t hear nothing, but we have the fact that a call was made, the call lasted how long, and you are telling us what the content of the call is, so don’t think it’s just too small or it doesn’t make sense, preserve the information, and come to the police as soon as possible,” you may say. “Don’t throw away the SIM card, don’t throw away the phone, don’t delete the texts, and come to the police; it all starts there,” Simmons advised.