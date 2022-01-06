SVG Volcano Support: Registration Of Persons In Red And Orange Zone

Kingstown – The Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development has issued a notice for persons living in the North Leeward, North Windward and North Central Windward zones, who did not receive any assistance through the Volcano support grant which was run by World Food Programme (WFP).

The Ministry says registration will take place in the following venues between January 5 to January 14, 2022:

In North Leeward at the Town Board Office behind the Troumaca Government School from 9 am to 3 pm daily. For North Windward and North Central Windward at the Georgetown Community Centre.

These persons are reminded to walk with their identification card or a piece of national ID when conducting the transaction and to ensure they provide a working contact number.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in full effect.