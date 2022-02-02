Saint Vincent and the Grenadines voted islands of the year 2021

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been voted the Caribbean World Travel and Living Awards Islands of the Year 2021.

The award was announced at the 27th International Caribbean World Awards hosted by the internationally celebrated Caribbean World Magazine, based in London.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James in expressing his gratitude on receiving the award said “to achieve this award in a year when we battled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of our country’s La Soufriere volcano, while ensuring the safety of our nationals and visitors alike, attest to the resilience of our country and the strength of our tourism product.”

“The return of international flights to our destination, including twice-weekly flights from London to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, now makes us even more accessible to the world. We are certainly one of the world’s most diverse tourism destinations,” Minister James said.

In addition to the Island of the Year award, St. Vincent and the Grenadines also topped the list of Best Sailing & Yachting Islands of the Year and was fourth on the list of Best Honeymoon Islands of the Year. Canouan Estate Resort & Villas won the Private Island resort of the Year.