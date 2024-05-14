St. Vincent’s Central Water and Sewage Authority on Wednesday addressed the worsening drought and water rationing across the Southern Caribbean island, where more than 150 villages face severe potable water shortages.

According to engineers at the CWSA, maneuvers to help water systems feed each other are no longer working because of the low severity of river flows, and the disruption to water supply is now on a night-and-day rotation.

CWSA’s manager, Winsbert Quow, said in an emergency press briefing that the low water supply is not only affecting the SVG but islands across the Eastern Caribbean.

“A reduction in rainfall and an increase in temperatures have driven this phenomenon.” In February, there was a 74 percent reduction in rainfall; in March, it was 49 percent; and in April, it was 55 percent. In March, temperatures increased by 2 percent.”

Quow said the CWSA is calling on citizens to assist with the conservation measures, and if needed, legislation could be used to restrict an individual’s water supply if they are not complying with the measures, following the necessary warnings.

Quow say they are hoping within the next few weeks to have some rain; however, there are no guarantees that the rainy season will start on time.

“We are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst,” Quow said.

In terms of new sources of water, the CWSA manager said the company is looking to begin construction of their first solar-powered water extraction system in the north of the island, along with groundwater exploration in the Marriaqua and Vermont Valleys.

Article will be updated.