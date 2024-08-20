Expect Showers and Thunderstorms Through Friday

Expect isolated showers for the remainder of the day, becoming scattered moderate showers during the night as a tropical wave affects the islands. Slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Instability will linger into Wednesday, but a relatively dry mid-upper levels will limit showers during the day. By evening/night scattered moderate showers are forecast.

An unstable atmosphere on Thursday could result in a few scattered showers, mostly during the night time with instability lingering into Friday. Isolated moderate showers are forecast for Friday.

Winds will blow from the ENE-ESE at 8mph – 15mph (10km/h-25km/h. Seas are forecast to be smooth to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 0.5m-1.0m on the western coasts, and 1.0m-2.0m on the eastern coasts. There will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.