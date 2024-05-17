SVG Weather : Sporadic showers expected until Saturday morning

SVG is expected to see occasionally cloudy skies with sporadic shower activity can be expected across our islands into early Saturday. Shortly after, fair to partly cloudy conditions should dominate the weekend weather pattern. Along Monday, occasional cloudy skies are anticipated as unstable conditions affectthe islands; a few scattered light to moderate showers are forecast.

Moderate/fresh(20-35km/h) easterly to east south easterlytrades will cross the islands within the next 24 hours, slighlty reducing(~30km/h) from Sunday.Seas are slight to moderate in open water and rising by Saturday.

Swell heights should peak up to 1.5m on western coasts and near to 2.0mon eastern coasts.Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.In addition, vayring concentrations ofSaharan dust haze intrusion will cross the islands over the next three days, reducing air quality and visibility.