SVG met office issues statement on 2 approaching tropical waves

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is monitoring the progress of two westward-moving tropical waves located just east of the Windward Islands and over the Central Atlantic.

The tropical wave closest to the region is expected to generate cloudy skies, occasional moderate/heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from tonight into Monday. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be vigilant.

Meanwhile, the axis of the second tropical wave which is of special interest was located near longitude 47° West, or about 960 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands and moving westward at 15 to 20 mph.

Current model guidance suggests that there is some potential for development before it reaches the Windward Islands between the middle and the end of this week.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system in the coming days.

Source : SVG Met Office