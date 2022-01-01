SVG Welcomes 2022 With Homicide Number One

The Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines has welcomed 2022 with its first homicide.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that a stabbing incident in Richland Park has left a 25-year old man dead.

The 25-year-old according to sources died on the spot. Police are carrying out investigations.

Richland Park is a village in Charlotte Parish on the island of Saint Vincent in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is located to the northwest of Mesopotamia, to the west of Biabou, and to the southwest of Greiggs.

The lowest crime rate ever recorded over the last fourteen (14) years was seen in 2021.

There were a total of 3562 crimes reported for 2021. This is a reduction of 31% over the same period in 2020 which recorded a total of 5148 crimes.

According to RSVGPF, this reduction came about as a result of different factors including; improved detection, investigation, and prosecution of crimes, a more determined and focussed police force, improved police, and public partnerships, and undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic among others.

Gun-related crimes and the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition have been a major concern for law enforcement over the years. In 2021, law enforcement successfully seized 29 illegal firearms and 484 rounds of ammunition in comparison to 33 and 220 respectively in 2020.