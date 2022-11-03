SVG welcomes MV Britannia, first ship of the 2022 cruise season

On Thursday, November 3, St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed the MV Britannia to Port Kingstown.

The first vessel of the 2022 cruise season brought approximately 3,647 passengers to the island.

Britannia has 1,837 accommodations, including 448 Inside cabins, 1,206 Balcony cabins, 92 Superior Deluxe Balcony cabins, 64 Suite cabins, and 27 Single cabins.

On Tuesday Minister of Tourism Carlos James said St. Vincent and the Grenadines anticipates approximately 305 booked cruise visits, of which 12 are inaugural stops which should bring some 326,000 passengers.

“This is well over a quarter million passengers this year. And from my checks, it will appear that it will be a record year in terms of our number of passenger arrivals for cruises in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

“So, what that says to us is that it represents a 29% increase in cruise calls from our pre-pandemic numbers or benchmark year 2018,” she said. We’re now at 29% more calls than we had before the pandemic and a 44% increase in cruise passenger arrivals in terms of our projections from the benchmark year of 2018, 2019″.

According to James, based on all indications, this is a respectable performance in terms of the ministry’s efforts during the pandemic.