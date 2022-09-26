SVG will be affected by a trough system bringing rain over 3 days

A relatively moist atmosphere will continue across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the next 3 days. Model guidance indicates that this moisture level will be elevated sometime around Tuesday night into Wednesday.

In addition, a favourable upper-level environment due to the presence of the upper-level trough can add to the instability across the island chain and hence, some showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely.

By Wednesday night, roughly 1 ½ inch of rainfall is possible to the north of the mainland, and close to 1 inch is likely elsewhere. Residents and motorists in the red and orange zones near La Soufriere volcano should remain alert. This advisory may be upgraded if necessary.

Monday: Generally cloudy, with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, especially over the north of the mainland. Showers may tend to get heavy overnight with a high chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Moderate to heavy showers and a high chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will generally blow from the east (E) at 20km/h-30km/h. However, due to thunderstorm cells, winds can become gusty.

Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 1.5m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.