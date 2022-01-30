St Vincent and the Grenadines will hold Carnival 2022

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said St Vincent and the Grenadines would hold Carnival this year (2022).

Gonsalves made the announcement while speaking on the Issue at Hand programme on WEFM on Sunday.

The Prime Minister spoke about the economic benefits of the Carnival following two years of the show being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Gonsalves said that by April, the government would be able to say if the festival would be a significant event or a scale down version.

“To have a significant event, we will have to get the vaccination rates up to as much as 70 percent among the eligible population”.

We will have to use February and March to ramp up the numbers; I think we can do it”.

“I hope we have a full-fledge carnival, but I must first pass the hurdle, and that is to get the numbers up.”

Vincy Mas is the biggest festival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Promoted as “The Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean”, the Carnival starts in the middle of June, culminating in a Monday and Tuesday at the start of July.

Usually, this takes place on the first Monday and following Tuesday in July, but it can be switched to the second Monday and following Tuesday in some years.

