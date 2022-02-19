SVG emerge champion of the OECS/ECCB 2022 netball series

St. Vincent & the Grenadines won the just concluded OECS-ECCB 2022 netball series.

The tournament, which took place in Dominica, saw six countries battling for the Gloria Ballantyne Trophy.

The Team Awards for the Second Annual ECCB/OECS Netball Tournament are:

Best Team on Parade – Dominica

Most Disciplined Team – Barbados

Most Goals – Mary Ann Frederick (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Most Accurate Shooter – Latonia Blackman (Barbados)

Best Defending Player – Joseann Antoine (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Best Centre Court Player – Shania Pompey (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Player of the Tournament – Shania Pompey (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

MVP (Antigua and Barbuda) – Rayana Regis (GS)

MVP (Barbados) – Shonette Azore – Bruce (WD)

MVP (Dominica) – Makerah George (WD)

MVP (St. Kitts and Nevis) – Rochella Challenger (GA)

MVP (St. Lucia) – Makeba Alcide (WD)

MVP (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) – Shania Pompey (WA)

Best Shooting Team – St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Best Defending Team – St. Lucia

3rd Place – Antigua & Barbuda

2nd Place – St. Lucia