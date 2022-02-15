SVG wins second game at OECS-ECCB netball series

Barbados defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 57-34; quarter scores being 16-9, 30-16, 42-23, 57-34.
For Barbados Faye Agard scored 29 of 35 , Brianna Holder 20 out of 27 attempts, and Latonia Blackman scored 8 out of 8 attempts.
For St. Kitts and Nevis, Aaliyah Gibson scored 14 out of 25 attempts, and Rochella Challenger scored 20 out of 24 attempts.
Saint Lucia defeated Antigua and Barbuda 50-27. quarter scores were 12-6, 27-11, 39-18, and 50-27.
Roxanne Snyder scored 24 out of 38 attempts, Meagan Nestor 16 out of 29 attempts, and Shem Maxwell 10 out of 11 attempts.
The , with Reyana Regis scoring 25 goals out of 33 attempts, and Amey Lake scored 2 out of 9 attempts for the Kittian effort.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Dominica 74-23; quarter scores being 19-11, 37-16, 59-19, and 74-23.
For Dominica, Lisa James scored 16 of 19 attempts, Kyla Winston 6 of 9 attempts, and Melissa Williams 1 of 2 attempts.