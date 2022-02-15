SVG wins second game at OECS-ECCB netball series

Top teams all won their matches on Monday February 14, 2022, as the 2022 OECS / ECCB International Netball Series continued in Roseau, Dominica.

Barbados defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 57-34; quarter scores being 16-9, 30-16, 42-23, 57-34.

For Barbados Faye Agard scored 29 of 35 , Brianna Holder 20 out of 27 attempts, and Latonia Blackman scored 8 out of 8 attempts.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Aaliyah Gibson scored 14 out of 25 attempts, and Rochella Challenger scored 20 out of 24 attempts.

Saint Lucia defeated Antigua and Barbuda 50-27. quarter scores were 12-6, 27-11, 39-18, and 50-27.

Roxanne Snyder scored 24 out of 38 attempts, Meagan Nestor 16 out of 29 attempts, and Shem Maxwell 10 out of 11 attempts.

Reyana Regis scoring 25 goals out of 33 attempts, and Amey Lake scored 2 out of 9 attempts for the Kittian effort.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Dominica 74-23; quarter scores being 19-11, 37-16, 59-19, and 74-23.