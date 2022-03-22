Woman scared for her 9yro daughter’s life, brings her case public

A Vincentian woman is calling on St Vincent police to ensure safety for her nine-year-old daughter.

The woman, via a Facebook post, said on 20th March 2022, while checking her Facebook messenger, she stumbled on 41 messages from someone she says is not on her friend list.

“I decided to listen to one of the voice notes, and I instantly recognize the voice, I scrolled right up to the top of the chat, and that is when I saw the miss calls, the pictures and the constant harassment from this man I know as my neighbour”.

This harassment the woman alleges started about three years ago.

“Three years ago, I vividly remembered I was doing a client’s hair at my workplace, and my daughter showed up, I can’t remember how It started, but I began searching her bag; I found a cupcake in a plastic bag. I asked my daughter who gave it to her, and she told me he followed one of her friends to buy her a break and give her the cupcake and told her not to tell me anything.”

“When I started to question my daughter, she claim to say the man said he was my friend. I remembered leaving my client’s hair and reaching Redemption Sharpes looking for this man. Unsuccessful in doing so, I went to the police station (CID). They told me there is nothing they can do about it because he didn’t physically do me anything, so I just made a report”.

The woman alleges it didn’t stop there.

“Another instance I was on my Job, I looked in the mirror and saw him walked pass my workplace, I quickly rushed out immediately because my daughter was outside with her friends, when he saw me he bends down and pretends he was picking up something, watching me and walk off”.

“I went back to the police station, and they told me the same thing, they can’t do anything about out! My family and I had made several reports altogether, and trust me when I said nothing worked. This man followed my sister to the gym one morning and even showed up at my sister’s workplace where police removed him”.

“I was on my way to work late last year, and he approached me through some bushes offering me $10. Am not going to lie, at that moment, I attempted to run him down and pelt multiple bottles at him, telling him to leave me alone”.

“One night I was at work, and I went downstairs to purchase dinner on my way into the shop one of my friends told me a guy came to look for me. I thank God I wasn’t there”.

My daughter gives him a good feeling, hates my sister.

“I listened to some of these voice notes; I couldn’t compose my behaviour, this sick dude is sending me voice note telling me when he can’t sleep all he does do is think about my daughter and is my child make he have this phone, he will open my Facebook account and break”.

“I am the one that makes him start “bussing gun” how he notices me alone does be home and why my sister is following me, how he hates her “why I can’t stay home. He also made mentioned coming to my workplace looking for me”.

The woman says listening to the voice note is a nightmare she wants to wake up from. Wake up from this nightmare where a man is having sexual thoughts about her 9-year-old.

“I am scared for my life and my child’s life; I don’t see this man, but he mentioned knowing my every move, and I’m scared for my life and family life”.

The woman says she has read about stories where there is no justice because, oh, “he’s crazy”.

“I am reaching out to the general public who is responsible for this man to leave my family and me alone. Get him the help he needs and seek medical attention. Because I’m praying to God that if this man ever attacks me to give me the strength to rest him down”.

After an encounter on Monday, the woman said the man was picked up by the police. She is expected to return to the police station today. The woman says she expects little or nothing to come of the matter.