Violence against women in St Vincent and the Grenadines continues unabated with the latest in the community of Peruvian Vale on 17 September.

In a video obtained by St Vincent Times, a man is seen beating a woman in the head and forcefully slapping her at various times.

While the abuse is outrageous, what is more, alarming, is that those around stood in silence and watched as a mother, a sister, and a daughter was abused.

The man, a van driver, and the woman, a shopkeeper, are believed to be in an intermittent relationship.