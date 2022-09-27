Vacancy At ECCAA- Apply Now
Tuesday, September 27
Updated:

Woman takes brutal beating while those around stand in silence

Man looks on as woman is beaten

Violence against women in St Vincent and the Grenadines continues unabated with the latest in the community of Peruvian Vale on 17 September.

In a video obtained by St Vincent Times, a man is seen beating a woman in the head and forcefully slapping her at various times.

While the abuse is outrageous, what is more, alarming, is that those around stood in silence and watched as a mother, a sister, and a daughter was abused.

The man, a van driver, and the woman, a shopkeeper, are believed to be in an intermittent relationship.

