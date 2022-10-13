Thursday, October 13

SVG to host activities commemorating World Food Day 2022

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will on Sunday, October 16th commemorate World Food Day 2022 under the theme, “Leave NO ONE Behind: Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, Better Life.”

Here on the local front, the Ministry of Agriculture will celebrate the event with the hosting of a Ceremony and Exhibition to be held at Park Hill Playing Field on Friday, October 14th 2022.

Commencing at 10:00 a.m., a number of booths will be on display and will feature the exhibition of agricultural produce, arts, craft, and horticulture, among other things. The ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m. and will hear from a number of keynote speakers.

According to the FAO, World Food Day 2022 is being observed in a year in which the world has been adversely affected by multiple global challenges inclusive of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as other international tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and rising prices.

The Theme, “Leave NO ONE Behind: Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, Better Life.” speaks to the fact that while strides have been made towards building a better world, too many people have been left behind. “By aiming for Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment and a Better Life, we can transform agri-food systems and build forward better by implementing sustainable and holistic solutions that consider development in the long term, inclusive of economic growth, and greater resilience.”

