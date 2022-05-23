SVG yacht ‘Sweet Janina’ wins the Windward 500 race series

The Windward 500 race series was won by “Sweet Janina” a yacht from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday 17th May, “Sweet Janina”, captained by Mickey Bracken, along with Kelly Glass, Brian Marks-Dasent, Rocky Punnett, Corey Caldwell and 11-year-old Kai Marks-Dasent, started the 500 nautical mile race.

From their home port island, the boats race non-stop in a clockwise direction until they reach their port.

From Bequia, Sweet Janina sailed up the coastline of St Lucia, around Diamond Rock off Martinique, then down to Sandy Lane on the west coast of Barbados, a run down to Grenada, and finally back to Bequia, crossing the finish line at 4 am on 20th May.

The race was held for the second year in a row. Sweet Janina, sponsored by Medicinal, placed second last year and was determined to win.

Kai Marks-Dasent, the youngest member of the team, took his CPEA just the week before and said that it was an amazing experience that he will never forget.

“The hardest part for him was having to wake up in the middle of the night to go on watch, and the best part was sailing the boat around Grenada”.