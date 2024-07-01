Vincy Sailing Hosts Thrilling Youth Championships at Calliaqua Bay

Press Release: CG United Insurance SVG Youth National Sailing Championships 2024

Hosted by Vincy Sailing at Coconut Grove Beach Club, October 5-6, 2024

Vincy Sailing successfully hosted the St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association Youth National Championships over the weekend of October 5th and 6th, with the Championship base at Coconut Grove Beach Club and races held in the calm waters of Calliaqua Bay. Despite light winds and tranquil seas, a total of 11 races were scheduled across two days, expertly managed by race officer Sabrina Marks Dasent and her dedicated team.

With Blue Lagoon Charters providing the committee boat, the team conducted thrilling races, even in challenging conditions. Thanks to KFC and Tus-T, the sailors stayed fueled and hydrated, enduring the heat while showcasing their skills.

Four boat classes competed: ILCA6, ILCA4, O’pen Skiff, and Optimist. Each class completed 11 races testing the fitness and stamina of every sailor. Every race was highly competitive, with impressive performances in every category.

Notable Results:

ILCA6: Scarlett Hadley demonstrated exceptional light wind technique, securing the top spot.

ILCA4: Kai Marks Dasent claimed victory in a closely contested category, with only 2 points separating him from 3rd place.

O’pen Skiff: Joshua Weinhardt dominated, winning every race in his class.

Optimist: Ira Hadley emerged victorious in the Optimist fleet.

A huge thank you to the sailors, volunteers, supporters, and sponsors, including CG United Insurance, Kestrel Shipping, KFC, Tus-T, and the SVG National Olympic Committee for their continued support. Their contributions made this memorable championship possible.

Results:

ILCA6

1st Scarlett Hadley

2nd Logan Banfield

3rd Jamark Osbourne

ILCA4

1st Kai Marks Dasent

2nd Joseph Hadley

3rd Jardel Osbourne

O’pen Skiff

1 Joshua Weinhardt

2 Jordi Lewis

3 Kyandra Ashton

Optimist

1 Ira Hadley

2 Madison Allcock