Reviving National Youth Council through Youth Parliament Initiative

As Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ushered in its first National Youth Parliament today, Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King says this historic setting is a platform for grooming future leaders.

The Education Minister lamented the absence of a robust National Youth Council, from which many leaders and current parliamentarians passed through, he added that this Youth Parliament gives hope to a reviving of the National Youth Council.

“…I know what a wonderful training organization NYC was and therefore I am looking forward to the revitalization of the NYC and I really hope that this summit would act as a stimulus for such an eventuality”.

The Bill being tabled in the Youth Parliamentarian is the Education Transformation Bill.